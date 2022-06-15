Bank of Baroda hikes interest rates on Term Deposits and Savings Deposits, effective immediately

June 15, 2022 Neel Achary Business 0
Bank of baroda

Hyderabad, June 15, 2022: Bank of Baroda has hiked fixed deposit interest rates on Domestic Term Deposits including NRO and NRE Term Deposits of below Rs 2 crore by up to 40 basis points. These rates are applicable with effect from June 15, 2022.

Interest rates have also been hiked on Saving Deposits of Rs. 100 crore and above to less than Rs. 200 crore and Rs 500 crore and above.

Bank of Baroda’s Revised Fixed Deposit Interest Rates

1

Domestic & NRO Term Deposits Below Rs 2.00 Crore [Fresh & Renewal] [Callable]

 

Tenors

 

Old Rates

Revised Rates

(w.e.f. 15.06.2022)

 

Above 1 Year to up to 400 days

5.20

5.45

 

Above 400 days to up to 2 Years

5.20

5.45

 

Above 2 Years to up to 3 Years

5.20

5.50

2

Domestic Term Deposits Below Rs 2.00 Crore – Resident Senior Citizens [Fresh & Renewal] [Callable]

 

Tenors

 

Old Rates

Revised Rates

(w.e.f. 15.06.2022)

 

Above 1 Year to up to 400 days

5.70

5.95

 

Above 400 days to up to 2 Years

5.70

5.95

 

Above 2 Years to up to 3 Years

5.70

6.00

3

NRE Term (Rupee) Deposits – Below Rs 2.00 Crore [Fresh & Renewal] [Callable]

 

Tenors

Old Rates

Revised Rates

(w.e.f. 15.06.2022)

 

Above 1 Year to 400 days

5.20

5.45

 

Above 400 days to up to 2 Years

5.20

5.45

 

Above 2 Years to up to 3 Years

5.20

5.50

4

Baroda Advantage Fixed Deposit (Domestic / NRO / NRE) Accounts (Non-Callable) (Fresh & Renewal) for Minimum Rs 15.01 Lakh to below Rs 2.00 Crore

 

Tenors

 

Old Rates

Revised Rates

(w.e.f. 15.06.2022)

 

1 Year

5.05

5.15

 

Above 1 Year to 400 days

5.25

5.60

 

Above 400 days to up to 2 Years

5.25

5.60

 

Above 2 Years to up to 3 Years

5.25

5.65

 

Above 3 Years to up to 5 Years

5.45

5.50

 

Above 5 Years to up to 10 Years

5.45

5.50

5

Baroda Advantage Fixed Deposit (Domestic) Accounts for Minimum Rs 15.01 Lakh to below Rs 2.00 Crore for Resident Senior Citizens [Fresh & Renewal] [Non-Callable]

 

Tenors

Old Rates

Revised Rates

(w.e.f. 15.06.2022)

 

1 Year

5.55

5.65

 

Above 1 Year to up to 400 days

5.75

6.10

 

Above 400 days to up to 2 Years

5.75

6.10

 

Above 2 Years to up to 3 Years

5.75

6.15

 

Above 3 Years to up to 5 Years

6.10

6.15

 

Above 5 Years to up to 10 Years

6.45

6.50

 

Bank of Baroda’s Revised Interest Rates on Savings Deposits 

SB Interest Rate Slab on O/S Balance

Old Rates

Revised Rates

(w.e.f. 15.06.2022)

Rs.100 crore and above to less than Rs.200 crore

2.85%

2.90%

Rs 500 crore and above to less than Rs 1,000 crore

3.25%

3.35%

Rs 1,000 crore and above

3.30%

3.35%

About Neel Achary 13675 Articles
Neel Achary is the editor of Business News This Week. He has been covering all the business stories, economy, and corporate stories.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn