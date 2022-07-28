Bank of Baroda Introduces Baroda DigiNext Cash Management Services…

Mumbai, July 2022: Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India’s leading public sector banks, and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), a premier container port in the country, today announced the successful roll-out of Baroda DigiNext Cash Management Services for digitisation of the port’s accounts payables, receivables and liquidity management.

JNPA is amongst the largest container ports globally. It has recently implemented SAP for bringing efficiencies in its operations. To help JNPA with its digital transformation, Bank of Baroda has successfully integrated its Baroda DigiNext Cash Management Services with SAP.

The initiative demonstrates JNPA’s commitment to enhance the ease of doing business for the port users and suppliers through a fully digitised and automated solution for cash application, supplier payments and bank reconciliation.