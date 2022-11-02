Bank of Baroda Introduces Baroda Tiranga Plus Deposit Scheme Offers Maximum 7.50% p.a. for 399 Days

Hyderabad, November 2, 2022: Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India’s leading public sector banks, today announced the launch of the Baroda Tiranga Plus Deposit Scheme, offering higher interest rates up to 7.50% p.a. for 399 days with effect from 1st November 2022, which includes 0.50% p.a. for senior citizens and 0.25% for non-callable deposits. The scheme is applicable on retail term deposits below Rs 2 crore.

The Bank has also increased the premium on Non-Callable Retail Term Deposits from 0.15% p.a. to 0.25% p.a. Hence, non-callable deposits will now receive 0.25% p.a. extra.

Shri Ajay K. Khurana, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda said, “In a rising interest rate environment, we are pleased to offer a higher interest rate to consumers so that they earn more on their savings. The Baroda Tiranga Plus Deposit Scheme offers higher interest rates and assured returns. On our Non-Callable Deposits, the Bank has also decided to increase the Non-Callable Premium from 0.15% to 0.25% on retail term deposits, providing further benefits to customers.”

By increasing the Non-Callable Premium from 0.15% p.a. to 0.25% p.a., the interest rates on the Bank’s Baroda Advantage Retail Term Deposit Scheme (Non–Callable) have increased by 10 basis points.