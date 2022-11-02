Bank of Baroda Introduces Baroda Tiranga Plus Deposit Scheme

Hyderabad, November 2, 2022: Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India’s leading public sector banks, today announced the launch of the Baroda Tiranga Plus Deposit Scheme, offering higher interest rates up to 7.50% p.a. for 399 days with effect from 1st November 2022, which includes 0.50% p.a. for senior citizens and 0.25% for non-callable deposits. The scheme is applicable on retail term deposits below Rs 2 crore.
The Bank has also increased the premium on Non-Callable Retail Term Deposits from 0.15% p.a. to 0.25% p.a. Hence, non-callable deposits will now receive 0.25% p.a. extra.
|Baroda Tiranga Plus Deposit Scheme w.e.f. 01.11.2022
|Callable
|Non-Callable
(Rs 15.01 lakh to less than Rs 2 crore)
|Tenor
|General/NRE/NRO
|Senior Citizens
|General/NRE/NRO
|Senior Citizens
|399 days
|6.75% p.a.
|7.25% p.a.
|7.00% p.a.
(6.75 + 0.25)
|7.50% p.a.
(6.75 + 0.25 + 0.50)
Shri Ajay K. Khurana, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda said, “In a rising interest rate environment, we are pleased to offer a higher interest rate to consumers so that they earn more on their savings. The Baroda Tiranga Plus Deposit Scheme offers higher interest rates and assured returns. On our Non-Callable Deposits, the Bank has also decided to increase the Non-Callable Premium from 0.15% to 0.25% on retail term deposits, providing further benefits to customers.”
By increasing the Non-Callable Premium from 0.15% p.a. to 0.25% p.a., the interest rates on the Bank’s Baroda Advantage Retail Term Deposit Scheme (Non–Callable) have increased by 10 basis points.
|Baroda Advantage Fixed Deposit (Domestic including NRO, NRE (TD)) Accounts (Non-Callable – Additional 25bps over Callable rates) – Rs 15.01 lakh to less than Rs 2 crore
|Tenors
|
Old Rates
|Revised Rates
(w.e.f. 01.11.2022)
|Revised Rates for Senior Citizens
(w.e.f. 01.11.2022)
|1 Year
|5.65
|5.75
|6.25
|Above 1 Year to 400 Days
|5.65
|5.75
|6.25
|Above 400 Days to 2 Years
|5.65
|5.75
|6.25
|Above 2 Years to 3 Years
|5.70
|5.80
|6.30
|Above 3 Years to 5 Years
|5.80
|5.90
|6.55
|Above 5 Years to 10 Years
|5.80
|5.90
|6.90
|444 Days
|5.90
|6.00
|6.50
|555 Days
|6.15
|6.25
|6.75