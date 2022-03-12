Bank of Baroda launches #AapkeSapnoKaSathi – A youth-centric home and car loan campaign aimed at millennials

Mumbai, March 2021: Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India’s leading public sector banks, has launched the #AapkeSapnoKaSathi campaign – a youth-centric home loan and car loan campaign targeted at millennials that highlights the Bank’s attractive interest rates in an engaging interplay between a young decision maker and her/his parent.

Bank of Baroda offers one of the most competitive home loans and car loan rates in the industry starting at 6.5% p.a.* and 7.00% p.a.* respectively. With interest rates set to rise, this is an opportune time for people to take advantage of the low rates and book their favourite home or car. The limited period offer ends on March 31st 2022.

The #AapkeSapnoKaSathi home and car loan television campaign features young, talented actors Revathi Pillai and Mayur More (lead actors of the popular series Kota Factory) along with veteran actors Rajeev Mehta [from the TV series Khichdi] and Shruti Panwar [from the TV series Sasural Genda Phool]. The ads convey the rising aspirations of today’s youth with a trusted partner like Bank of Baroda by their side.

Similarly, the OOH ads of the campaign feature the Bank’s long-time brand endorser and youth icon, Olympian PV Sindhu.

Shri. Rakesh Sharma, Dy. General Manager, Head – Marketing & Branding, Bank of Baroda said, “The youth today are looking for a financial partner that not only enables them to fulfil their dreams and achieve their financial goals, but also enables them to bank independently in a hassle-free manner. A partner that has served generations of their loved ones. This is the best time to buy a home or car of one’s dreams and Bank of Baroda’s amazingly low rates can transform that dream into reality.”

The #AapkeSapnoKaSathi home and car loan TVCs are running in a multi-lingual format – Hindi, Gujarati and Kannada, besides English.