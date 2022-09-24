Bank of Baroda rolls out “Khushiyon ka Tyohaar” as the Festive Season begins

Hyderabad, September 24, 2022: As the festive season begins, Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India’s leading public sector banks, today announced the launch of Khushiyon ka Tyohaar – its annual festive campaign with a range of offers for customers. With attractive interest rates on home loans and car loans, in addition to waiver/ discount on processing charges and other benefits, this is the opportune time for customers to avail a loan to buy their dream home or car or avail a personal loan.

Bank of Baroda Home Loans are available at a competitive interest rate beginning at 7.95% p.a. with no processing charges.

Bank of Baroda Car Loans are being offered at a special rate starting from 7.95% p.a. – a 25 basis points concession. In addition, under Khushiyon ka Tyohaar, customers will also receive a number of other benefits such as no pre-payment/ part payment charges, concessional processing charges and a longer repayment tenure of seven years.

Shri Ajay K. Khurana, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda said, “The festive season is about to commence, which is an auspicious time for all of us. After a couple of tough years, we expect to see a significant surge in festive demand as people get ready to celebrate the occasion with renewed enthusiasm and gusto. With Khushiyon ka Tyohaar, our aim is to support our customers with attractive offers to fulfil their aspirations and make the celebrations even sweeter.”

Further, to give customers a quick, convenient and smart way to avail loans for a variety of purposes and make the most of the festive season, the Bank also launched a Digital Lending campaign with a range of digital loans to choose from. These include Pre-Approved Personal Loan, Personal Loan, Auto Loan, Home Loan, Education Loan, Mudra Loan, MSME Loan, Gold Loan and the Baroda Kisan Credit Card (BKCC). Both existing and new customers are eligible to apply and the loans can be availed via the bob World mobile app, net banking and the Bank of Baroda website.

In addition to the festive offers on loan products, customers also have the opportunity to earn higher interest with the Baroda Tiranga Deposit scheme. This is a special fixed deposit that offers higher interest rates. The Baroda Tiranga Deposits are available in two tenor buckets – offering interest rates of 5.75% p.a. for 444 days and 6.00% p.a. for 555 days. Further, senior citizens earn an additional interest rate of 0.50% p.a., while Non-Callable Deposits above Rs.15 lakh will get 0.15% p.a. extra. The Baroda Tiranga Deposit scheme is available throughout the festival season and closes on 31.12.2022.

The Bank has also introduced B3 Digital only Savings Account which can be opened by customers sitting at their home through video KYC and avail attractive offers.