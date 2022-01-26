Bank of India celebrates 73rd Republic Day

Bank of India celebrated 73 rd Republic Day with traditional fervor, pomp and gaiety in the forecourt of Bank of India Head Office Building, “The Star House” on 26th January 2022 abiding by all COVID appropriate protocols. Republic Day Celebrations started with hoisting of National Flag by Shri A K Das, MD & CEO of the Bank. Executive Directors Shri P. R. Rajagopal, Shri Swarup Dasgupta, Shri M. Karthikeyan & Ms. Monika Kalia, CVO Shri L. N. Rath, all the General Managers and staff from Head Office were present on the occasion.

After flag hoisting, the staff members were addressed by Shri A K Das, MD & CEO. Tricolor balloons were released in the air by MD & CEO to mark the occasion. Flag hoisting was followed with announcement of names of the winners of the competition held digitally for the children of staff members.