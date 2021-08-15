Bank of India celebrates 75th Independence day

Amidst “Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the ongoing Freedom Festival, Bank of India celebrated 75th Independence Day which was celebrated with traditional fervor, pomp and gaiety in the forecourt of Bank of India Head Office Building, “The Star House” on 15th of August 2021 abiding with all COVID appropriate protocols. Independence Day Celebrations started with hoisting of National Flag by Shri A K Das, MD & CEO of the Bank. Executive Directors Shri P. R. Rajagopal, Shri Swarup Dasgupta, Shri M. Karthikeyan & Ms. Monika Kalia, CVO Shri L. N. Rath, all the General Managers and staff from Head Office were present on the occasion. After flag hoisting, the staff members were addressed by Shri A K Das, MD & CEO. Tricolor balloons were released in the air by MD & CEO to mark the occasion.



Flag hoisting was followed with announcement of names of the best performing Security Officers of the Bank and winners of the competition held digitally for the children of staff members. The Security Contingent of Head Office was felicitated on the occasion. To spread awareness towards environment, Top Management of the Bank planted saplings on the occasion.

Two short films prepared by the Bank were also released on the occasion by the MD & CEO. First film paid tribute to all brave staff members of the Bank who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty during the pandemic. Second film illustrated Bank’s glorious journey of 115 years and its contribution to Nation Building. It is pertinent to mention that Bank of India was founded on 7th Sept’ 1906 when Swadeshi Movement was on the peek. As part of the ongoing Freedom Festival, a book titled “Azadi ka amrit mahotswa” was also inaugurated by the MD & CEO of the Bank.