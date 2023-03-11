Bank of India celebrates Women’s Day 2023

Bank of India celebrated International Women’s Day’ 2023 with fervour and enthusiasm this year. The Women’s Day Week was celebrated in all the offices/branches/zones across India in unique manner. Head Office in Mumbai planned the Women’s week from 1st – 8th March and organized variety of events ranging from Entertainment, Talks by Experts, Yoga Sessions, and Quiz etc. Women employees participated and won prizes in Debate, Dance &Rangoli Competitions. Holistic wellness camp was also organized to create awareness on health of women employees.

The celebrations culminated on 8th March which saw a colourful day right from the morning till late evening. Balloons were raised into the open sky in the presence of all the Executive Directors, Chief General Managers of the Bank and women employees. Embrace Equity Pledge was taken by all the employees present as part of the campaign. Talk by industry experts, Entertainment Programme, Felicitation of the Winners in the evening saw the day to an end.

Contribution of women employees towards the Bank is unmeasurable. With wishes for bright future of women employees of the bank and all the women, Bank is ready to progress forward. Leadership roles of women in the Bank will also help in doing so. The bank will always work towards the upliftment of its women employees and women of the nation.