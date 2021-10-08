Bank Of India Conducts “Customer Outreach Programme” At Srinagar

Bank of India, one of the premier nationalised banks in India undertook an important initiative to extensively take main stream banking to the people of Kashmir valley by organising a “Customer Outreach Programme” at Srinagar on 6th October 2021. This outreach programme marked the beginning of a series of similar programmes planned Pan India, during this festive season by Bank of India, predominantly with a view to take banking to the doorsteps and for the bank to be an active partner in the ongoing economic revival process.

MD & CEO Shri A. K. Das, on this occasion, interacted with several existing and potential customers. Field General Manager Shri A. K Jain, General Manager (HR) Shri Ashok Pathak, Zonal Manager Shri Vasudev and Branch Manager Shri Zahid Mansoor were also present in the outreach programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Das said that valley has vast untapped potential for banking business growth, which needs to be tapped immediately to pass on the benefits of the various banking products viz. housing, vehicle, education, agriculture etc. and other Banking schemes like PM Svanidhi, MSME Mudra Loan and social security schemes to the common man. He emphasized that it will not only boost and accelerate the socio-economic growth of the region but will contribute to uplift the livelihood of the people at large.

He assured that bank will continue its efforts to support and provide quality banking facilities to its customers. He also said that BOI is actively considering opening of one more branch in the valley to enter mainstream banking with fully digitized facilities. In addition, BOI is also opening its first branch in LEH in UT of Ladakh on 22nd of this month.

Shri Das also distributed sanction letters to several beneficiaries under various loan products/ schemes of the bank viz. housing, vehicle, MSME, CC, Agriculture and PM Svanidhi.

At this occasion under Bank’s CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) Shri A.K.Das presented Photo Copy Machine to the J&K orphanage (Yateemkhana) and track suits to inhabitant children.