Bank of India inaugurates its ‘Centralized Pool Buy-Out and Co-Lending Cell’ in Mumbai to boost priority sector lending

New Delhi, 28 June 2023: Bank of India today announced the launch of its ‘Centralized Pool Buy-Out and Co-Lending Cell’ in Mumbai, inaugurated by Shri Rajneesh Karnatak – MD & CEO on 26 June 2023. The Cell will be equipped with an end-to-end Digital Underwriting System to onboard pool buy-outs and co-lending of loans in partnership with NBFCs (non-banking finance companies).

Through this platform, seamless integration will be provided between the Bank and multiple NBFCs. The Cell will onboard loan assets under Retail, MSME, and the Agriculture segment with a dedicated team equipped with state-of-the-art technology. To date, the Bank had been underwriting these assets via various branches spread across the country.