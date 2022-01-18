Bank of India launches fortnight-long ‘Swachhata Pakhwada’ cleanliness awareness drive

Bank of India has announced a fortnightly cleanliness awareness campaign ‘Swachhata Pakhwada’ at all its Zonal Offices, Branches and National Banking Groups across the country from January 16 to 31.

x

The Government of India initiated ‘Swachhata Pakhwada’ under its ‘Swachh Bharat” mission to encourage government establishments including nationalised banks to actively participate in the nationwide hygiene and sanitation programme.

During the ‘Swachhata Pakhwada’ fortnight, Bank of India is organising a series of events and programmes within its offices and branches, and in their vicinity. The Bank will put up banners and posters at prominent locations drawing the attention of both customers and the public at large to the need for cleanliness. In view of the ongoing pandemic, the Bank will also distribute face masks, sanitisers and soaps to underscore the hygiene message among the people.

Bank of India will simultaneously undertake cleanliness drives in public places, such as parks and beaches, with the active participation of its staff members. At the end of the ‘Swachhata Pakhwada’ fortnight, Bank of India will select the cleanest branch and felicitate its staff.

The Managing Director and CEO of BOI, Shri A. K. Das inaugurated the launch of Swachhata Pakhwada across its Branchres & establishments. On this occasion, MD & CEO has released the video for creating awareness about hygiene and cleanliness, and their importance to health and safety.

Shri A.K. Das said, “Hygiene and cleanliness should become a way of life, not just in our homes but also in public places. A Swachh Bharat will ensure the health and safety of all citizens. Cleanliness has assumed greater significance in light of Covid-19. ‘Swachhata Pakhwada’ is a major step towards making people conscious & aware of the importance of living in a clean environment that will enable all of us, and especially future generations, to live a healthy and stress-free life.”