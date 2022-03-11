Bank of India ties up with IKF Finance Limited for Co-Lending

Mumbai, 11th March 2022: Bank of India (BOI), a premier public sector bank has entered into a co-lending arrangement for Commercial Vehicle Loans with Vijayawada based NBFC “M/s. IKF Finance Limited”(IKF). The disbursement under the Co-Lending arrangement has commenced on 9th March.
Co-Lending is introduced by RBI to increase the credit flow to the unserved and underserved sector by utilizing the nimble-footed coverage of NBFC to the informal sector. Thus, BOI will leverage the reach of NBFC to build MSME portfolio.-