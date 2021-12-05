Bank of India unveils ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ at all its branches across India

~ To commemorate 75th Anniversary of Independence with series of events ~

Mumbai, December 05, 2021: As part of its 75-week countdown to ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ – commemorating the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence on August 1, 2022 – Bank of India is organising a series of events and programmes at all its branches across the country.

December 2021 being the Anchor Month for Bank of India, bank has undertaken a special campaign at its 75 select branches of various states which will sanction 75 loans across categories, including Mudra, women entrepreneurs, SC/ST beneficiaries, PM SVANidhi and education. Bank of India will also launch 75 Jandhan accounts and 75 micro insurance schemes during this period.

In addition, the 75th I-Day activities also include strengthening employee-customer engagement, awareness programmes covering digital banking, cyber fraud and vigilance, financial inclusion, quiz and essay competitions related to the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, and special initiatives for further development of the Bank.

The 75th Anniversary celebrations at Bank of India commenced on March 12, 2021, and will continue until August 15, 2023.

Bank of India Managing Director and CEO A.K. Das said, “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a special initiative launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence. All our programmes have been specially designed to create awareness about the major event as well as the various financial instruments available to our customers. The Mahotsav is an important step towards making our citizens financially inclusive and independent, and a fitting tribute to India’s 75th Anniversary.”

To mark the special occasion, Bank of India also proposes to plant saplings across all NBGs/Zones and branches together with other establishments.