Bantoos opened its doors to the people in Baner

Bantoos a fine dining restaurant & bar recently opened its doors to the people in Baner. This fine-dining restaurant has gained much popularity amongst the locals. The fun ambiance, tasteful food and a place where everyone can have a good time enjoying their meal.





The idea behind Bantoos is to provide food enthusiasts something authentic, food that is made with good quality ingredients and the palate that suits everyone. Bantoos believes that good service is the backbone of any business. Providing exceptional service in a warm engaging manner would make any customer happy.

The interior of this restaurant is as interesting as the name suggests. Red bricks with distressed raw surfaces and some pastel colors that create a mood for a treat.

Choose from an array of Asian, Indian, Italian and Mediterranean food. Dishes like Thai Curry, Seekh Paratha, Greek Salad, in house pasta, wood-fired sourdough pizzas and some signature dishes like Crispy Ginger Prawns, Mapo tofu just go well with delicious beverages and much more to explore from the menu. The choices of cheesecake by Bantoos is a highly recommended dessert.





Bantoos has generously sufficient parking space with valet service as well. Experience a restaurant which is known for the high standard of hospitality and delicious finger-licking food.