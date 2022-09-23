Banyan Tree AlUla Debuts in Saudi Arabia

AlUla, 23 September 2022 – Banyan Tree launches its first property in historical AlUla in Saudi Arabia, ushering in the Group’s debut in the Kingdom. AlUla is attracting the attention of the world’s affluent travellers with its mesmerising mix of history, culture, and entertainment, all set against a breathtaking desert backdrop dating back millions of years.

Inspired by the nomadic nature of Nabataean architecture, the all-villa, tented resort epitomises Banyan Tree’s commitment to local influence. The fundamental principles of the resort are designed around three concepts that allow guests to immerse themselves in the resort and the destination:

‘In-villa’ provides guests with made-to-measure offerings brought to life by the talented cast of Banyan Tree hosts.

‘In-valley’ takes guests into the essence of AlUla through exclusive outdoor treatments, nomadic chef’s tables, active adventures, and private events staged in spectacular settings.

‘En-voyage’ brings guests through privileged immersions crafted with local talents, continuously unlocking new facets of AlUla’s rich legacy. Bespoke wellbeing and adventure excursions show a glimpse of the ancient landscapes of AlUla and the lives of the people who call it home.

“The Banyan Tree AlUla opening marks the completion of the final development phase of Ashar Valley, which also houses the world-famous Maraya Hall.” said Mr John Northen, Executive Director- Head of Hotels and Resorts at the Royal Commission for AlUla. “The selection of Banyan Tree to operate this resort was driven by the brand’s synergy with the vision of the Royal Commission for AlUla for the destination. The ethos of Banyan Tree is to provide a sanctuary for the senses in an awe-inspiring location with a great sense of place, which is a perfect match for us in AlUla.”

The resort will feature two dining venues, including Saffron, Banyan Tree’s signature Thai restaurant, offering contemporary Thai cuisine. The renowned Banyan Tree Spa welcomes guests with carefully curated wellness experiences that combine Asian traditions and local elements.

“We are thrilled to launch Banyan Tree in the beautiful valley of AlUla in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Founded in 6 th century BC, AlUla is filled will so much history and we are honoured to be part of its heritage efforts,” said Mr Eddy See, President and Chief Executive Officer, Banyan Tree Group. “Since we started our journey 28 years ago, we have been pioneers of the all-pool villa concept, and now we bring our purposeful, sustainably designed concepts to AlUla with all-tented villas that complement the existing eco-destination.”

Guests looking to be among the first to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience at Banyan Tree AlUla can enroll in Accor’s loyalty programme: ALL – Accor Live Limitless. As a member of ALL-Accor Live Limitless, guests can earn reward points on every stay, when dining and can use their points to book nights at participating hotels, transfer points to use with partners worldwide or convert them into truly unforgettable moments with Limitless Experiences in entertainment, sports, culture, shopping, travel and more.

For more information or to book a stay at Banyan Tree AlUla, email reservations.alula@banyantree.com or call +966 55 184 2203.