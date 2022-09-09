Barbecue Nation, Sayaji Hotel Kolhapur announces ‘VeggiQ’, Veg barbecue grills festival

Barbecue Nation, Sayaji Hotel Kolhapur is hosting VeggiQ’, a unique Veg barbecue grills festival from 9th to 18th September 2022. The 10-days festival will bring out the best gastronomy delights with a wide variety of grilled menu to match the taste of our esteemed patrons in Kolhapur. The in house Executive Chef Kishan has curated some special vegetarian treats that are grilled to entice your taste buds.

“During the period of Shradh or Pitru Paksha guests avoid from eating non-vegetarian food and refrain from eating meat. Hence we have curated an exclusive vegetarian menu so that they can relish their favourite grills while observing the spiritual days. With our innovative vegetarian cooking trends, diners can explore exciting range of grill starters, accompaniments, salads and main course”, said Executive Chef Kishan, Sayaji Hotel Kolhapur.

Barbeque nation stands as one of the major barbeque restaurants across the country. A leading casual dining chain in India, Barbeque Nation pioneered the concept of “over the table barbeque” live grills embedded in dining tables – allowing guests to grill their own barbecue’s right at their tables.

Time: 7:00 Pm onwards.

Date: 9th to 18th September 2022

Venue: Barbecue Nation, Sayaji Hotel Kolhapur

Reservation: 7722053716 | 7709548425