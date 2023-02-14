Barbeque Nation brings street food festival ‘Khao Galli Mela’ in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, February 14, 2023: Barbeque Nation is launching a street food festival ― ‘Khao Galli Mela’ ― that allows its esteemed customers savour the taste of a choice of zesty, popular street food preparations that are really spicy, and crunchy in every bite.

The food festival will commence on 12th February 2023 and go on till 5th March 2023 across all Barbeque Nation outlets in Bengaluru.

On this occasion, Mr. Faiz Azim – Chief Operating Officer, Barbeque Nation Hospitality Limited, said, “We are pleased to invite our guests to relish and celebrate the food festival ― Khao Galli Mela. We would be offering popular street food dishes that are especially crafted by our chefs.”

Take a trip to the street food corners of India. Savour the crunch of Mumbai’s Gur Til ke Laddu, the softness of Paniyaram, the creaminess of Chetinnad Egg Masala, the spiciness of Bhatti Da Murgh, and more.

The curated menu for this food festival includes veg and non-veg starters like Jhal Muri, Sattu, Dahi Kabab, Pani Puri Kabab, Tandoori Cheese Mushroom, Paneer Tikka Nasheman, Hariyali Grilled Veg, BBQ Grill Pineapple, Cajun Spice Potato, Chatpata Chaap, Cheese Broccoli, Crispy Corn, Tandoori Drumstick, and Reshmi Chicken.

This is besides Barbeque Nation’s plethora of vegetarian and non-vegetarian spreads. For starters, non-vegetarians can indulge in the famous Mexican Chilli Garlic Fish, Hot Garlic Chicken Wings, Tandoori Tangdi, Cajun Seekh Kebab, Coastal Barbeque Prawns, and much more, while vegetarians can feast on the mouth-watering Kuti Mirch Ka Paneer Tikka, Wok Tossed Seekh Kebab, Shabnam ke Moti Mushroom, Poori Kebab, and Honey Sesame Cinnamon Pineapple, among others. The main course section for non-vegetarians includes Chicken Dum Biryani, Rajasthani Laal Maas, and Dum Ka Murgh, while vegetarians can indulge in Paneer Butter Masala, Methi Matar Malai, Dal-E-Dum, and Veg Dum Biryani. The live counters offer a variety of non-veg/veg options like Chilli Crispy Puri, Palak Chaat, Margarita Pizza, Keema Pav, and Chicken Sheek. The dessert section comprises Chocolate Brownie, Red Velvet Pastries, Angoori Gulab Jamun, Kesari Phirnee, and more. The wide range of Kulfis at the restaurant will leave the guests asking for more. These kulfis can be twisted by mixing various flavours into one and creating diverse combinations of the much-loved dessert.