Barbeque Nation Hosts ‘Let’s Chilli! Fest’

Barbeque Nation, India’s leading casual dining restaurant chain, invites foodies to indulge in, ‘Let’s Chilli! Fest’- offering mouth-watering dishes, graced with a variety of special chillies, for a fiery culinary adventure. The special dishes are being offered through an array of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies. Visit any of Barbeque Nation’s all outlets in Hyderabad and Telangana, between August 16thand September 1stto savour some exotic chilli in fused dishes. The restaurant chain dedicates this festival to all food lovers who like an extra tinge of spice in their food.

Guests are greeted with special drinks like Guava Melon and Garden Delight, and the Mezze Platter offers subtle delights like Chilly Vada, Crispy Fries with Tomato, Tamarind Sauce and Fried Pita.

For the festival, the Chef at Barbeque Nation has created a brand new starter menu with dishes like Five Spiced Bbq Cottage Chesse, Cheese & Jalapeno Stuffed Mushroom, TeekhiBhuni Chat, Pasta Steak, Serrano Lime Roasted Corn and West Mexicana Barbeque topping the vegetarian platter. The non-vegetarian starters menu will give the guests an unforgettable experience with special Rajwadi Chicken Tikka, San Miguel Lamb Seekh, Angara Tangdi, Chipotle Prawns, Habenero Fish and Kashmiri Anda.

Apart from the lavish spread of starters, the restaurant’s Live Counters have a section dedicated to all those who love taking challenges. The spicy chilli challenge counter will witness Varieties of Chillies, Chicken Popcorns and Ghosht Pepper Salsa, that will leave you tingling. In addition to this, a special Flambé Counter has also been set up.

The main course counter consists of vegetarian dishes like Veg Kolhapuri, Veg Cheese Ball with Thai Pepper Hot Sauce, Three Pepper Pilaf and Assorted Veg with Schezwan Sauce. While non-vegetarian menu includes Laal Maas, Saoji Chicken Curry, BbqBellpepper& Chicken With Butter Tomato Sauce, Nagpuri Fish Tadka, Murgh Dum Biryani and much more.

The dessert section is packed with a beautiful array of treats, such as the festival special MirchKaHalwa,Chilli Chocolate Rum Balls, Choco Chilly Pastry, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Lemon & Basil Cheese Cake and BBQ Celebration Gateaux that are sure to satisfy even the most discerning foodies.

Mr Naveen, Area Regional Manager; Barbeque Nation, said, Barbeque Nation, India’s best casual dining restaurant is constantly in search of innovation and is known for the rich taste it offers. This time it has come with a completely new menu as part of ‘Let’s Chilli! Fest’, first time in the history of any restaurant, Barbeque Nation developed a menu based on chillies. We have chosen eleven kinds of different chillies, of which six are Indian varieties and five international. Special care has been taken to make the food suitable for South Indian guests’ palate. The food is spicy and rich to match the culinary heritage of South Indian food.

Mr Rishi, Corporate Chef, Barbeque Nation, we started this Fest with chillies, to cater to the spicy taste Hyderabadi’s foodies relish. The five chillies from abroad as part of this Fest are exotic chillies and are the spiciest and the domestic chillies are from across India including North East, Andhra, Karnataka.

Mr. Mansoor Memon, Regional Manager – South, Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd., says, “People in the south eat a lot of spicy food and chilli is one of the key ingredients. Most of the traditional preparations are famous for that extra dash of chilli in it. Keeping that in mind, we came up with our latest festival, ‘Let’s Chilli! Fest’. At Barbeque Nation, our endeavour is to offer the best culinary experience to our diners. This festival is one such effort, where Hyderabadis will get to taste dishes cooked in chillies from around the world. We welcome diners to join us on this special food odyssey for a refreshing new experience.”