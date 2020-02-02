Barbeque Nation presents wow Machali festival

Barbeque Nation, India’s leading casual dining restaurant chain, invites foodies for the biggest seafood festival, Wow Machali, offering a magnificent range of specialties. This food festival taking place till February 16, is the perfect destination to munch on some mouthwatering seafood delicacies.

From scrumptious starters to toothsome desserts, guests can enjoy the best seafood dining experience at Barbeque Nation outlets in Hyderabad Seafood lovers can dig into the PeriPeri Tandoori Crab,Flash Fried Anchovies, Seafood Khazana, Jamaican Lollypop and Corn Turkish Roll.

The Live Counters have an interesting spread to choose from, which is a complete delight for seafood lovers. Patrons can savor variety of delicacies from the Live Counter, such as Calamri, Shark Meat Lollypop, Crab (Butter Garlic/Lemon Butter Garlic), Sea Food Melody (a mix of shrimp/squid ring and octopus)and Rawa Fried Tilapia Chunk. Lobster in Hot Basilis available in A La carte menu and will be charged separately as per the weight.

Barbeque Nation’s Wow Machali festival is one of those food festivals that will leave you spoilt for choice. The festival is not only about lavish food, but the ambience and the décor of the outlets is in sync with “Ocean and Fishermen theme” and has a strong role to play in creating the perfect enticing atmosphere for diners. Food lovers can undertake this food expedition for that extra dash of liveliness in their diet.

Mr Mansoor Memon from Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd., says, “Seafood is loved worldwide and seafood lovers travel the globe for that perfect taste. Our Wow Machali Festival is an attempt to bring the finest regional seafood delicacies under one roof and satiate the taste buds of discerning diners. It gives us an opportunity to go overboard on the spread and deliver an extremely satisfying experience to our guests with our special flavors and enchantments this season.”

Mr Navin Dikshit said, we are hosting the seafood festival ‘Wow Machli’, across our outlets in Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to express our gratitude to the both these state’s seafood lovers and patrons. The festival is on till February 16th, 2020. The festival is being hosted in the seven outlets in Hyderabad, one outlet each in Vijayawada, Guntur, Vizag and Gajuwaka in Andhra Pradesh. We are launching our Kakinada outlet at on February 7th, 2020, with the seafood festival. This unique Wow Machli seafood festival has 11 new dishes which are specially designed for this event with some of the unique sea fishes. We have a new dessert menu, which are inspired from the deserts in coastal areas, like coconut kulfi and others. We believe in innovating with our menu to satiate the taste buds of our loyal customers and this Wow Machli is part of that endeavor.

Barbeque Nation recently launched, Smile Club, a loyalty program that allows diners to accumulate points and avail exciting offers, to make their dining experience at Barbeque Nation, all the more gratifying and enticing. The program is intended at bringing a smile on the face of guests, with points earned, termed as ‘happiness’ and gift cards christened as Happiness Cards.

Models Anu and Rinki; Mr Navin Dikshit, Assistant Regional Manager, Barbeque Nation (BN) ; Mr Gulshan, Regional Chef, BN; Mr Vijay Paul, Chef, BN; Mr Chitaranjan, Business Manager, BN Banjara Hills Outlet and Mr Gopi, Restaurant, Manager, BN, were present at the launch of the Barbeque Nation hosted seafood festival ‘Wow Machli’, today at Barbeque Nation, Banjara Hills.