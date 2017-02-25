Bengaluru: Great Place to Work Institute® in association with Retailers Association of India has awarded Barbeque Nation as one among the Top 10 Retail Companies to Work for in India for the year 2017.

The Great Place to Work Institute® identifies companies for building workplaces that are employee friendly and showcase impressive people management. An anonymous employee survey that underscores human resource policies and practices is conducted at every organization being assessed. The institute assesses the work cultures of over 8000 companies across sectors from about 50 nations annually.

Some of the best initiatives that have helped build Barbeque Nation as a brand among its employees include ‘My First Seven Days Program’ called ‘Swaarambh’ and an annual employee engagement activity called ‘UMANG’. ‘Swaarambh’ has been developed to ensure that all new employees go through an exciting induction phase with good learning, while ‘UMANG’ is an activity celebrated in the form of a festival across the nation. In addition to this, ‘VOE’ or voice of employee, allows every employee to voice their opinion and ‘Prayaas’ – an employee suggestion program allows them to make specific suggestions for improving customer experience.

Through these initiatives and more, Barbeque Nation has been extremely successful in creating a work culture where employees have imbibed a sense of pride and belonging apart from feeling responsible and jubilant. Barbeque Nation also stood 37th among the top 100 in a survey conducted by Great Place to Work Institute® last year to identify ‘India’s Best Companies to Work For 2016’. The survey comprised organizations across 16 different industries.

Speaking on the occasion, Sameer Bhasin, CEO, Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd, said, “In the food and hospitality business, we witness a direct correlation between employee satisfaction and customer satisfaction and the latter depends on the former. Barbeque Nation as a brand is widely recognized in the country today for the dining experience we offer and this has been possible with contribution from employees at all levels. What we have facilitated is an environment that allows them to give their best and the rest follows. This recognition from Great Place to Work Institute has once again made us proud. I would like to congratulate all our employees on this occasion”-he added.

It would be interesting to note that 80% of the employees at Barbeque Nation, began their career there.

About Barbeque Nation:

Barbeque Nation is a pioneer in India to promote ‘DIY’ (do-it-yourself) cuisine with a concept of live on-the-table grill in India and is the largest casual dining brand in the country. The restaurant offers a pre-fixed menu with a fixed price. The menu is drawn from Mediterranean, American, Oriental, Asian and