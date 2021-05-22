Barclays Empowers Paytm Payment Gateway to Win the Asset Triple A Award for the Best Payments & Collections Solution

Hyderabad: Paytm Payment Gateway has won the ‘Best Payments & Collections Solution in the Fintech Industry’ Award for its OPGSP (Online Payment Gateways Service Providers) Import solution. In Its Triple A Treasury, Trade, Supply Chain, and Risk Management Awards, The jury awarded Paytm Payment Gateway as one of the most unique structured cash management and FX solutions under the ‘New Economy’ category.

The recognition reflects Paytm’s success in maintaining its leadership in the field of digital payments. Barclays helped Paytm Payment Gateway enhance its capabilities to offer import payment solutions to foreign marketplaces, making the payment giant one of the leading cross-border payment service providers.

It is a symbol of the future of financial services partnering with the players in other ecosystems for new solutions. Barclays offered the company an OPGSP solution that enabled cross-border payments in the Indian currency for marketplaces across the globe.

Barclays – a leading corporate and investment bank in the Asia Pacific region, submitted Paytm OPGSP solution to the Asset Triple A jury. The utility of this solution to achieve the collaborative vision of the bank and the payment company has led to the nomination and then winning the award.

“We are extremely happy to receive this award. The cumulative efforts of our teams reflect our commitment to provide our partners with the best payment solutions they need to succeed. We will continue to push the envelope further and deliver unique solutions to all our clients and partners,” said Praveen Sharma, Senior Vice President, Paytm.

Taranjit Jaswal, Head of Corporate Banking, Barclays Bank India said, “We are delighted to have supported Paytm in building its cross-border payments aspirations. We keep client’s needs at the center of our innovation, and this recognition is a result of our collaborative

and cross functional team efforts. We will continue to support Paytm to scale this solution enabling them to deliver seamless experience to their partners and clients.”

About the awards: The Asset Triple

A Treasury, Trade, Supply Chain, and Risk Management Awards are excellence recognitions given to corporates and financial service providers. They are awarded annually at in-country and regional levels in the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Paytm won the award in the regional category under the head ‘New Economy Solutions’ in 2021.