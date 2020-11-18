Baring Private Equity Asia invests in RBL Bank

J. Sagar Associates (JSA) advised Maple II B.V. an investing entity of Baring Private Equity Asia, on its investment in RBL Bank Limited (“RBL Bank”) for an aggregate consideration of approximately INR 1000 crores. The investment is part of a larger fundraise of INR 1565 crores by RBL Bank. Other investors include CDC Group, Gaja Capital and ICICI Prudential Life.

RBL Bank is a private sector bank incorporated in the year 1943 (erstwhile known as Ratnakar Bank). RBL Bank currently offers specialized services under six business verticals namely: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Commercial Banking, Branch & Business Banking, Retail Assets, Development Banking and Financial Inclusion, Treasury and Financial Markets Operations. The shares of RBL Bank are currently listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited.

JSA Team comprised Partners – Vikram Raghani and Bir Bahadur S. Sachar and Associates – Ankit Kumar and Harman Khorana.

Regards,

JSA BrandComm