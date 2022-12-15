Barracuda appoints Joe Billante as a new Chief Financial Officer

India, December 2022 — Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner, and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions, today announced Joe Billante as its new Chief Financial Officer. Billante brings more than 20 years of executive leadership and finance experience to Barracuda and has successfully led companies through business transformations, international expansion, and accelerated growth.

“As we continue to evolve our award-winning security solutions and go-to-market ecosystems, we are excited to have Joe on our team, with his deep expertise in business strategy, financial integrity, stakeholder engagement, and operational excellence, said Hatem Naguib, CEO of Barracuda. “Joe is a thoughtful decision-maker and innovator, who shares our business vision and commitment to our team.”

“I am very proud to join the Barracuda team and excited for the business opportunities ahead. Barracuda provides customers and partners with the solutions needed to protect their businesses from an increasingly complex security environment,” said Joe Billante CFO of Barracuda. “I am thrilled to be part of this important mission and look forward to getting to know and working with our customers, partners, employees, and stakeholders.”

Billante joins Barracuda most recently from eBay where he spent the last 13 years in several business, finance, and analytics executive leadership roles. Before eBay, he spent 11 years at General Electric in a number of finance roles including CFO for a $1B international division of GE Healthcare.

Pic Credit:value360communications