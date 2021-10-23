Barton Breeze receives funding to develop sensor-based technology

India, 23 October 2021: Agritech startup Barton Breeze, pioneer in Hydroponics in India, has received a undisclosed funding from Government of India for a collaborated project with German partners to develop innovative sensor based technology that will revolutionize the Hydroponic industry.

Founded in 2015, the Gurugram-based hydroponic start-up is in the advanced stage of development and evaluation of automated sensors for a highly-efficient nutrition management system in indoor vertical farming — the practice of growing farm produce in vertical stacked layers with the help of soilless, hydroponic or aeroponic growing system.

“We are working on multiple technologies that will enhance the farm productivity. Hydroponic is one of the many tools that we have for upping the farm productivity,” said Shivendra Singh, Founder, Barton Breeze.

“The sensor will be able to aid in increasing productivity and reducing operation cost. This will take two or three years to reach its set objectives,” he added.

There has been a growing acceptance for hydroponically grown products with e-commerce and popular retail outlets in the country.

Nutritional management through fertigation is the basic requirement in vertical farming as the plants are grown in inert media. Major and micronutrient management is the major task for successful vertical farming. Hence, sensors for precise measurement, control and supply of nutrition to the plants will be used for detection of macronutrients, EC and pH for fertigation management.

Indian hydroponic market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.53 per cent between 2020-2027, According to a report by DataM Intelligence.

Vertical farms can be established in towns, cities, desert and degraded lands for growing high-value nutritious vegetables and fruits inside protected structures. It can make an important contribution to feed the growing global population, especially in regions where the climatic conditions have significant restrictions on crop production.

About Barton Breeze:

Barton Breeze is a Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) specialist company that combines sustainable hi-tech technology like Hydroponics and modern farming techniques, to create highly productive models for the new-age urban farmer. Barton Breeze is one of the leading Hydroponics farm companies in India having farm presence in 10 states. Barton Breeze provides operational bank guarantee for Hydroponic Farms through nationalized bank of India on end-to-end business models and executes projects on turnkey basis. This ensures tension free transactions and helps clients gain confidence.

