Barun Das, MD & CEO of TV9 Network, conferred with India’s Transformational Leader Award 2023 by WCRCINT

New Delhi, April 19, 2023: TV9 Network, India’s largest news network has transformed and disrupted the industry leaving legacy players far behind. TV9 Network has received two prestigious awards from WCRCINT (World Consulting & Research Corporation International) bolstering its remarkable transformational journey.

Barun Das, the MD & CEO of TV9 Network, has been awarded India’s Transformational Leader 2023, while News9 Plus, the world’s first News OTT platform launched by TV9 Network, has been recognized as WCRCINT India’s Transformational Brand 2023.

Barun Das, MD & CEO of TV9 Network, has been recognised for his exemplary leadership and contributions to the media industry. Under his visionary leadership, TV9 Network has grown from strength to strength, delivering news and information to millions of viewers across India and beyond. Barun Das has been instrumental in driving the transformation of TV9 Network into a leading news network known for its credibility, innovation, and commitment to journalistic excellence.

Speaking about the accolades, Barun Das said, “I am humbled and honoured to receive India’s Transformational Leader 2023 award from WCRCINT. When a large ship like TV9 Network, is moving at high speed, every single nut and bolt is important. Therefore, this recognition is a testament to our stupendous growth enabled by collective effort of each employee at TV9 Network. I am happy that News9 Plus, an out of box idea, has been duly recognised as the transformational news brand of 2023.”

Giving details about choosing Barun Das as India’s Transformational Leader 2023, Abhimanyu Gosh, Editor-in-Chief of WCRC, said “He (Barun Das) is a legend in the Indian media industry. He is known for transforming many media networks in his long spanning career. He is one of the most trusted names with his colleagues in the entire industry. In terms of all the research that we have done Mr. Das stands as one of the most incredible media personalities in the country ever.”

WCRCINT India’s Transformational Brands & Leaders 2023 is a prestigious platform that pays tribute to the best brands and leaders in India who are driving significant changes in the nation through their leadership, innovations, branding, and product innovations that positively impact human lives. The proposition recognizes individuals and brands that have demonstrated exceptional vision, commitment, and dedication to transforming their respective industries and making a positive impact on society. The award ceremony took place at Eros Hotel, New Delhi on 18th April 2023.

News9 Plus, the world’s first News OTT platform launched by TV9 Network, has been recognized as WCRCINT India’s Transformational Brand 2023. News9 Plus offers an exquisite, curated collection of nuanced news reportage and news documentaries presented in a new-age OTT environment. The platform goes beyond the obvious and draws out detailed and multi-faceted narratives built on the pillars of fact-based and rigorous journalism.

News9 Plus has earlier been hailed by veterans across industries, Actor and producer Anupam Kher said, “In the times when news broadcast is witnessing a rapid transformation, News9 Plus is an innovative platform giving viewers short and crisp news storytelling keeping international standards in their broadcasts.”