Basant Goel, owner of Goel Medicos continues the charity work

New Delhi, November 26th, 2021: Basant Goel, the owner of Goel Medicos, is also a philanthropist and is known for his active participation in charity work. Passionate about helping those in need, he is back to making contributions to the charity world. This time it is in the form of ₹2.30 lakh worth of medicine that was donated to a non-profit organization.

Basant Goel, the owner of Goel Medicos, donated a hefty number of medicines to a non-profit organization called Samarpan Foundation. The donation was made to help cure those who’ve been diagnosed with leprosy and other skin diseases.

Samarpan Foundation is a charitable non-profit organization that was established in New Delhi in September 2006 to provide global support and assistance to a myriad of humanitarian, ecological, environmental, and animal welfare issues. Its mission is to bring universal consciousness by opening the minds and hearts of the masses and it aims to shed light on even the darkest corners to be found.

Mr. Basant Goel who has made several headlines for his charity work has decided to give back to society through this foundation.

Basant Goel, the owner of Goel Medicos said, “Being a social worker myself, I have been involved in charity work for the last 10 years and have been in touch with this organization that has been doing commendable work, which led me to make this small contribution. I’m sure that these medicines will be utilized in the right way and help cure people’s skin and other related diseases as much as possible.”