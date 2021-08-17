BasicFirst announces plans to hire 1000+ employees by the end of the year 2021

BasicFirst, a Jharkhand Innovation Lab-selected ed-tech startup, today announced its team expansion plans to fuel its growth. In its third year, the startup is eyeing to scale its operations across India by hiring talent across marketing, sales, and technical profiles. BasicFirst envisage to employ 1,000+ people by the end of 2021, increasing its workforce by 4 times.

The significant hiring goal is driven by growth opportunities in tier-2/3 markets and increased demand for online learning in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The startup is continuously expanding, emphasizing on recruiting people in Tier-II and beyond locations to deepen its localized and personalized offerings for students. BasicFirst will hire 1000+ people in sales profiles as the proof of concept has been completed. While more than 100 engineers will be onboarded to the technology team located in Kirkland, US, and Bengaluru, India. Further, the startup intends to ramp up its hiring in overseas markets including the US, UAE, and Singapore, with over 100 opportunities. Moreover, BasicFirst is employing qualified teachers and faculty members to deliver online programmes in regional languages to meet the demand for state board students. The company has immediate openings for certified teachers for K-6 to K-12 grades across the country.

Commenting on the expansion plans, Mr. Randhir Kumar, Founder & CEO, BasicFirst Leaning, said, “In India, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a rapid increase in the use of online education. As a result, the company has seen considerable month-on-month growth of 100% with a 52% CAGR in the last nine months, thanks to strong demand from Tier II and beyond locations. We are responding to this surge by growing our staff and extending our presence across the country to supplement our growth plan. Our 150+ highly qualified teachers engage with students, mentoring and nurturing them to achieve their goals through quality learning experiences with the best of services & practice, which are available for all education boards across the country in all major languages.”

BasicFirst, a bootstrapped edtech startup, provides specialized courses for JEE, AIIMS, NTSE, NEET, and Olympiads, as well as courses for students in classes 6th to 12th. It delivers customized interactive educational content that is curated by instructors/ teachers based on their interaction with students. The online learning platform integrated with AI/ ML technology accelerates student learning and enhances the overall experience. The personalized live e-learning session equips students with essential communication skills, aptitude, subject competency, and foundational knowledge to excel in academic goals, crack competitive exams and advance their careers.