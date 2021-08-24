BasicFirst appoints Mir Hajmiragha as Chief Technology Officer for its Tech Innovation center in the US

New Delhi: BasicFirst, a Jharkhand Innovation Lab-selected edtech startup, today announced Mir Hajmiragha as Chief Technology Officer of the company’s technology center based out of Kirkland, US. Mr. Mir will lead BasicFirst’s technology innovation to strengthen the product portfolio while leveraging cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, to provide students with a holistic, seamless, and personalized learning experience.

Recently, BasicFirst set up its technology excellence center in Kirkland, USA to accelerate innovation in the education sector. The center will play a strategic and instrumental role in the company’s journey to transform learning and teaching pedagogy for students in the digital era. Mr. Mir Hajmiragha who has nearly four decades of expertise and experience in the technology space will head both the centers located in Kirkland, US and Bengaluru, India.

On the appointment, Mr. Randhir Kumar, Founder & CEO, BasicFirst Learning said, “At BasicFirst, we endeavor to provide tailored interactive educational mentorship to students enabled with AI/ML technology that accelerates their learning and instills confidence. We are delighted to welcome Mir Hajmiragha as the CTO who will join us on our mission to provide students with the best possible education. Mir’s technical expertise and intuitive understanding of cutting-edge technology will strengthen the company’s capabilities and competencies to propel its growth and footprints. I am confident that his experience and skills will aid BasicFirst’s expansion and enable us to take it to the next level.”

Mir Hajmiragha, CTO, BasicFirst Inc. said, “India has seen exponential growth in online learning lately. Digital learning not only broadens the students’ information horizons but also improves their overall skills in communication, collaboration, technology, and education as a whole. It gives me great pleasure to be a part of an organization that has the potential to alter the edtech and online learning sectors by pushing the boundaries of what technology can do in the online education field. I am excited to contribute to the organization and be a part of BasicFirst’s path to becoming one of the leading edtech companies.”

Mir Hajmiragha is a senior technology specialist with cross-industry experience, focusing on leading strategic development in technological and new-age product development. He is a seasoned business leader who has held positions at Microsoft, Price Waterhouse Coopers, DocuTouch Corporation (now DocuSign), GE Healthcare IT – Enterprise Solutions, The Software Revolution Inc, Zags Inc, and Telavance Inc, among others. Mir graduated from the University of Washington in Seattle with a master’s degree in computer technology and business. Further, he holds six technology-related patents on the document management system, electronic signature system, and system for managing transferable records.