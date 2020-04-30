BasicFirst appoints Vineet Mehrotra as the Chief Executive Officer

BasicFirst Learning OPC Pvt. Ltd. today announced the appointment of industry stalwart, Mr. Vineet Mehrotra to take over the position of Chief Executive Officer.

Vineet Mehrotra comes aboard with a strategic vision and a notable background in management spanning across industry verticals such as profitability, sales, marketing, logistics, service, finance, and HR globally. He comes with a wealth of experience from reputed companies including Landmark Retail, Axiom Telecom & MHAO Group in the Middle East as well as Tata (Eureka Forbes Limited), Mahindra, Escorts & multinationals like Orga Kartensysteme in India. He brings with him a multi-country exposure from Gulf regions besides India, viz UAE, Saudi Arabia where he has worked for 13 years.

On the appointment, Mr. Randhir Kumar, Founder, and Chief Mentor, BasicFirst Learning OPC Pvt. Ltd. said “Mr. Mehrotra comes with a dynamic experience across sectors. His strategic vision and exceptional ability to manage business operations would be very valuable to BasicFirst as we chart out our plans to strengthen and expand our position in the market. I’m confident that his relentless zeal and former experience would be a crucial growth catalyst for the company.”

“I am delighted at the opportunity to lead BasicFirst and cement its position in the industry,” Mr. Mehrotra said of his appointment as the CEO of BasicFirst Learning OPC Pvt. Ltd. “The company has competitive assets and great people. It has proven to expand with rapid impetus right after its initiation. I am looking forward to leading the team towards exceptional heights.” he added.

Vineet Mehrotra has held various senior-level positions in the capacity of Chief Executive Officer (currently serving), Vice President – Alpha Nexa Nutritionals, Group Regional Director (Middle East)- Axiom Telecom among many others. His exemplary work over the years has earned him various accolades including the recognition by DISTREE Middle East for his “Long Term Support and Contribution to the Development of ICT & CE Retail Channel and Industry in the entire Middle East” and “Best Operations Head” of the Nation, in Idea Cellular.