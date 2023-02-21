Baskin Robbins introduces delightful Cheesecake Sundaes

Mumbai, 21st February, 2023: The dessert dilemma is real. Dessert cravings come with big decisions to be made. So will it be a decadent cheesecake, a warm chocolate brownie or a mouthwatering ice cream? The list can be daunting, because when you do decide to give-in to indulgence, it better be worth it!

Baskin Robbins, one of the world’s most loved and largest ice cream chains is here to make those daunting moments of your life, a bit easier and much happier. Baskin Robbins, India has now introduced All New scrumptious Cheesecake Sundaes. These combine two individually loved desserts to create a magically drool worthy sundae experience where real gourmet cheesecake meets delicious ice cream and is topped up with delightful syrups and cream for that immensely satisfying dessert experience.

These Cheesecake sundaes are available in 4 fun variants:

· Baked Cheesecake with Strawberry Ice Cream topped with strawberry sauce and whipped cream

· Baked Cheesecake with Vanilla ice cream and Nutella Spread topped with whipped cream

· Baked Cheesecake with Vanilla ice cream and mango sauce topped with whipped cream

· Baked Cheesecake with Lotus Biscoff ice cream and butterscotch sauce topped with whipped cream

Each one is unexpectedly delightful and will leave you craving for more!

Drooling already ? Head to the nearest Baskin Robbins and be ready to be #SpoiltforChoice!