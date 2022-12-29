Bata India becomes the first footwear brand in India to launch 3D OOH Billboard

Bengaluru, December 2022- Bata India launches 3D OOH Billboard, becoming the first footwear brand in India to disrupt the advertising space with the format. The billboard utilizes an anamorphic image content creation format thereby making content appear in 3 dimensions which is a visually compelling. Bata has used this innovative technology to highlight the variety of sneakers it offers with the Sneaker Studios launched across 300+ stores across the country.

Watch the 3D OOH billboard in action here: https://youtu.be/x-WR5-KTEok

The first of its kind setup has been installed in Bengaluru. This hyper-realistic billboard is a visual treat for potential consumers and immediately commands attention. The advertising features sneakers from various brand like Power, that’s used for fitness and NorthStar, the lifestyle sneaker brand from Bata. Made to engage with youth audience, the 3D outdoor seamlessly marries various animations like a moving skateboard, sneakers popping out of a shoe box and a train of multiple sneakers streaming from the billboard thereby creating a compelling story.

Anand Narang, VP, Marketing & Customer Experience, Bata India Limited, said “At Bata India, we are constantly looking for innovative ways to engage with our audience. We are elated to be one of the first few brands and especially, the first footwear brand in India to bring the disruptive format of 3D OOH advertising. As we offer over 300 sneakers styles from 9 international brands in our new Sneaker Studios, a shop-in-shop destination inside Bata stores, we thought of leveraging the new 3D emerging outdoor media to announce this launch. Consumers can experience Sneaker Studio in their neighbourhood Bata stores and get to shop their favourite styles instantly or even order them via home delivery service”

Bata India has been integrating technology at every step of the consumer journey. 300+ stores have been renovated this year with new experiential elements like 3D Holographic Unit, Lift & Learn Technology, Digital LED screens, and the in-store radio Bata Jukebox.

The Sneaker Studio at Bata includes over 300 styles from international brands like Power, NorthStar, Hush Puppies, Bata Red Label, Bata Comfit, Naturalizer, Weinbrenner, and more available in Bata stores and on bata.in.