Bata urges everyone to embrace hope and positivity with their new campaign #Kickout2020

The year 2020 has put a dampener on everyone’s spirit with most people having been confined to their homes for the major part of the year. However, to beat the pandemic blues and spread positivity, footwear major Bata India Limited has launched its first big campaign of the year – #KickOut2020. The campaign launch is also accompanied by the launch of new collection – ‘Ready Again’, which comprises of a wide variety of footwear to go with every outfit and occasion. Casuals, Festive, Fitness, Dress, Fashion, you name it, the ‘Ready Again’ collection has all the comfortable & stylish designs.

The new campaign urges everyone to kick out 2020 with it all its negativity, take things in their stride, and get ready once again to rejoice in the good times with friends and family, but of course within the purview of reason and safety. Through the campaign, Bata India seeks to boost consumer morale and motivate them to take charge of their lives once again and kick out the mundane blues that captivated lives for long. The brand also urges one and all to follow and ensure all the precautionary measures prescribed by the government and maintain social distancing.

The ‘Kick Out 2020’ TVC, conceptualized by Contract Advertising, features Kriti Sanon as she comes back home after shopping at a Bata Store and advises her brother that it is time to kick out 2020. As the TVC progresses, Kriti proceeds to showcase the different shoes she has bought for different occasions, and her excitement at having bought new shoes for working out to be fit, visiting friends and celebrating with family after so long, is quite palpable. She then presents her brother with his ‘new year’ gift-a stylish pair of shoe for his next date. The TVC ends with Kriti urging everyone to Kick Out 2020 with Bata’s new ‘Ready Again’ Collection.

The campaign is now live: https://youtu.be/JeiX-a9hUbY

Speaking about the campaign, Sandeep Kataria, CEO, Bata India said: “2020 has been a particularly strenuous year for all of us. With people spending majority of the year homebound, it has been difficult to keep the morale high. Through our #KickOut2020 campaign, we want to urge people to kick out all the negativity from their lives and embrace all that is good and brings them happiness. We named our latest collection ‘Ready Again’ to remind everyone that it is time now to take charge of our lives all over again and get ready to welcome love, lights and happiness.

The collection comprises of a wide range of stylish and comfortable footwear that can be sported for various occasions. We are sure customers are going to take delight in shopping from our attractive new range. We also urge everyone to adhere to social distancing norms, wear masks, and follow the guidelines prescribed by the government while they are out of their homes. Right now, all that we wish for everyone is a surge of positivity and happiness, however keeping safety as prime. Hopefully, through this campaign, we will be able to bring a little cheer in everyone’s lives, and look forward to welcome the festivities.”