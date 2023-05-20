Bath And Body Works Opens Its First High Street Store In Indiranagar, Bangalore

Bangalore, 19 May 2023: Bath & Body Works, one of the world’s leading specialty retailers & home to America’s Favorite Fragrances® opens its first high street store in India at Indiranagar, Bangalore. Apparel Group, a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate brought Bath & Body Works to India in the year 2018 and has created an omnichannel experience for the brand since then. Having established itself as one of the most sought-after personal care essentials and home fragrance brands for women and men, the Bath & Body Works store at Indiranagar will be spread over 1500 sq. Ft. offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home.

Building further on the brand’s mission to expand its offline presence in the Indian market since 2018, Bath & Body Works currently has a network of 30 stores in 10 cities across New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Chandigarh to name a few. The brand launched its own e-commerce platform in India in 2019 to broaden its Tier 2 & Tier 3 city penetration and accessibility via a robust omnichannel presence. As India witnessed a surge in e-commerce with consumers turning to digital alternatives, Bath & Body Works further expanded its presence in the online space by launching beauty and fashion e-retailers like Nykaa, Myntra, and Amazon.

The opening of this store will witness the launch of Bath & Body Works’ two newest collections in India called Celestial and Dark Velvet Oud range. Invigorate your senses with delightful spring fragrances from the newly launched Celestial collection that is sure to uplift your mood and is perfect for the blooming spring season ahead. The collection features three decadent fragrances to complement various moods: Prismatic Stars, Golden Eclipse, and Sapphire Moon. Discover OUD with Bath & Body Works’ newest Dark Velvet OUD collection – A warm, luxurious aroma that elevates sweet gourmands and emboldens robust musks. Both collections offer a wide range of products including Shower Gel, Body Lotion, Body Cream, and Fine Fragrance Mist that are perfect for layering. Celestial and Dark Velvet Oud range are the newest additions to the brand’s current portfolio of best-selling fragrances like Gingham, A Thousand Wishes, Aromatherapy, In The Stars, and Japanese Cherry Blossom, a customer-favorite for more than a decade.

“We are excited to launch our first ever high street location in India at Indiranagar and offer an immersive brand experience to shoppers in Bangalore. With a focus on expanding our omni-channel presence and increasing our offline footprint, we are not only reaching more customers but also setting a new standard in the personal care industry. As we continue to grow, we are excited to bring our products and sensory experiences to more consumers, especially in metro cities like Bangalore where consumers are becoming increasingly conscious of their personal grooming. Bangalore is a crucial market for international brands in India and we look forward to offering an immersive brand experience to our customers here in Bangalore”, says Abhishek Bajpai, CEO of Apparel Group India

At Bath & Body Works, customers can experience luxurious fragrances, body lotions, body scrubs, and much more to discover their favorites. From fun and flirty scents to sophisticated and exotic fragrances, Bath & Body Works offers a wide range of world-class fragrance collections to suit every personality and occasion. The highlight of our store is to offer customers a firsthand experience of the two newest collections – the Celestial and Dark Velvet OUD collection.