BattRE signs up with Bounce Infinity for smart and prudent battery swapping solutions for their EV two-wheelers

New Delhi; March 26 2022: Bounce Infinity, India’s largest battery-swapping network has roped in BattRE, an EV OEM to use its swapping network. Under this arrangement, customers of BattRE can rely on the wide network of battery swapping stations that the latter would be set up. In the first phase of operations, Bounce would be deploying a minimum of 300 battery swapping stations in every top city. This partnership brings together two like-minded companies that are bullish on making “smart and affordable electric solution” the norm throughout India. The smart swap stations are designed to be compact, user-friendly, and highly accessible; making the network accessible to consumers at the same scale and convenience as refueling.

The battery swapping structure is a pod-like automated unit that houses multiple batteries and keeps them charged and ready for use. This proven station will be diversified across prominent locations including, residential societies, key parking spaces, fuel bunks, malls, corporate offices, fuel stations, Kirana stores, etc. Consumers looking for swapping batteries for their scooters can search for the nearest swapping location on the designated app and every swap takes no longer than 1-2 minutes, addressing the range anxiety.

Commenting on the partnership, Vivekananda Hallekere, Co-Founder & CEO, Bounce, said, “This partnership is a step forward in our goal of building smart electric solutions for India. We have doubled down on our efforts to transform mobility with advanced technologies and services that ties-up with our mission of “access to mobility” for all. We are pleased to welcome BattRE to our smart network of battery swapping solutions, and we are confident that we have an alliance of strong partnership to push forward into our next phase of long-term growth.”

Commenting on the partnership, Nishchal Chaudhary, Founder, BattRE, said, “Initial buying cost of electric vehicles is high and is currently not driven by use cases. I believe battery swapping infrastructure and BaaS (Battery as a Service) will be useful not just for personal use but will act as an important support system for commercial use cases. BattRE’s 380 plus strong dealership network and Bounce’s charging infrastructure will prove to be a fruitful synergy for both the companies and bring forth the best value propositions for the customer”.

Bounce Infinity swap stations are designed keeping interoperability in mind to support diverse vehicle segments, brands, and models. The network is future-proof, technology-enhanced and accessible to lakhs of customers. Bounce Infinity aims to set up battery swapping stations within one kilometre of anywhere in the city. The company is building a robust swapping infrastructure to support over ten lakh scooters. The company has also partnered with brands such as Nobroker, Park+, Unigas, Kitchens@, HelloWorld, Goodbox etc. to set up infrastructure.

Bounce Infinity has been enhancing its mobility services in major locations, as it is committed to offer smarter value to customers to cope with the rapidly-shifting market paradigm in the automotive industry.