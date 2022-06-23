BatX Energies raises $1.6 million in seed round funding led by JITO Angel Network

India, June 2022, India’s leading Lithium-Ion Battery recycling start-up BatX Energies Pvt. Ltd., raised $1.6 million (approximately INR 13 Crores) in seed funding round led by JITO Angel Network. BatX Energies has developed a proprietary Zero Waste – Zero Emission technology to extract critical Rare Earth metals, namely Lithium, Cobalt, Nickel and Manganese from scrap Lithium-Ion batteries. These critical materials are the key drivers of global electric mobility.

The investment will expand the start-up’s footprints in the Indian and International markets. With a key focus on investment towards advanced R&D for producing battery-grade materials, scaling up their capacity, and setting up micro facilities (spokes) across the country, the company aims to source and process locally. Through this it will also bring about an increase in job opportunities and a skilled workforce in the electronic waste management sector.

With this investment round, BatX Energies will establish a commercial-scale rare earth battery materials extraction plant integrated with AI and attain leadership position in India. In its recycling unit, which is already producing Black Mass (a mixture of battery anode and cathode materials), the company will start specific material extraction via their proprietary chemical process in Q3 of FY 22-23. BatX Energies is already in advanced talks with various global agencies to expand their operations and provide end-to-end service for preserving these rare earth materials, which are otherwise mined with exhaustive efforts and stress-generating carbon emissions on the planet. BatX Energies is on a mission to recycle approximately one billion Lithium-Ion cells in next three years; cutting carbon footprints significantly and producing sustainable battery materials for making fresh batteries.