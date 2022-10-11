Bay Capital Appoints Ritwick Ghoshal as Managing Partner and CEO of its proposed onshore investment management business

Mumbai 11th October 2022: Bay Capital Investment Advisors Private Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Ritwick Ghoshal as Managing Partner & CEO to drive the domestic onshore business for Bay Capital. Ritwick comes to Bay Capital from Barclays Private Bank where he was a Director for Private Clients and was part of the India Private Banking Management Committee for the Bank. Ritwick brings to the firm 27 years of Wealth Management experience in India, the Middle East, the US & the European markets in Private Banking, Consumer Banking, Capital Markets & Investment Banking. He has held senior management positions with banks like Citibank N.A. in EMEA, ANZ Grindlays, JM Morgan Stanley, ABN AMRO N.V., HSBC Retail Banking & Wealth Management, Edelweiss Private Wealth Management & Barclays Bank Plc in India & Avendus Capital Inc in the US.

We are pleased to have Ritwick on board. His deep expertise in developing and managing global investments will help enhance our bouquet of strategies. He will add immense value to our asset management platform as we expand and build diverse solutions given our expertise in India and our core themes of consumption, financialization, digitization, and outsourcing,” said Mr. Siddharth Mehta, Founder, and CIO at Bay Capital Partners. “I am motivated to be a part of the newly launched domestic business of Bay Capital and look forward to leading the team in creating differentiated strategies and further diversifying the portfolio for Indian investors. Bay Capital is experienced in the institutional space, and with this new initiative, we aim to build on the already existing expertise in Indian equity markets with institutional investors. I will be working closely with a highly experienced and engaged research team that has deep domain knowledge of the Indian equity markets,” said Mr. Ritwick Ghoshal, Managing Partner, and CEO- of Domestic Business, Bay Capital Investment Advisors.

Ritwick also co-founded a job-matching platform in India, which helped new graduates from India’s rural and semi-urban locations hone their vocational and occupational skills. Ritwick, along with other co-founders, raised USD 3 million as initial seed capital from global UHNIs.

Ritwick holds an MBA in International Business from European University, Antwerp, Belgium, and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and World Religions from Ohio Wesleyan University, Delaware, Ohio, USA.