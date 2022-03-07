BCIC congratulates CM for the growth oriented and welfare budget

Bengaluru, 7th March 2022: The Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce appreciates the Chief Minister for the Growth-oriented welfare Budget announced on 4th March 2021 for the Karnataka state Budget session. With the motto of New Karnataka for New India, this budget is an all-around growth-oriented budget, specifically touching upon important areas in agriculture, healthcare, education, infrastructure, youth and start-ups.

Applauding on the session , Mr. K R Sekar, President, BCIC said “A big relief for the common man is that the state taxes on petrol and diesel prices will be kept constant for next year. This to a large extent will tame price rise and inflationary pressures. Good outlay for infrastructure improvement and development of Bangalore, Special incentives for setting up of semiconductor industries, encouragement for start-ups, setting up of plug and play Global Technology Centres, priority for the safety and economic independence of women and many welfare measures, are all necessary and welcome in the current context. Good atmosphere is created for trade, commerce and industry to grow further. We deeply appreciate it”.

The Karnataka Budget also focused on Conservation of Culture, Heritage and Natural Resources, comprehensive Bengaluru city development, New projects, and schemes to attract investments and more jobs to locals.