BCIC Organizes the Emerging Stars – Startup Summit and Award Ceremony to enable the evolution of landscapes of entrepreneurship

Bengaluru, July 2022: The Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) organized Startup Summit and Award Ceremony on July 16th, 2022. The Summit was announced open by Dr. S Devarajan, Vice President, BCIC. The Emerging Stars Award was created by the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) to identify, recognize, and support young businesses with the potential to innovate and have a significant positive social effect. Start-ups who take part in these awards are given a platform to present their offerings to chamber members for business collaboration, mentoring, go-to-market strategy, and financial support. The summit included a stimulating panel discussion on the changing face of entrepreneurship. The purpose was to shed light on the emerging start-up ecosystems, how to launch your firm, the environment of early business finance, and how to scale up a start-up, among other topics.

Notable personalities such as Mr. K Jairaj, IAS, Retd, Dr. Sandhya R. Anvekar, Programme Head – Skills Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), Mr. Hari T N, Author, Angel Investor, former CHRO – BigBasket, Mr. Jeet Vijayvargiya, Chief Executive Officer, MeitY Startup Hub, like Ms. Sruthi Kannan, Head – Cisco Launchpad, Ms. Soumya Kushwaha, Co-Founder, Leaf Round, Dr. Lakshmi Jagannathan, CEO, Derbi Foundation, Mr. Vijetha Shastry, Associate Director, Dexter Capital along with Mr. K R Sekar, president, BCIC, members of the BCIC and other noteworthy luminaries attended the ceremony.

On this occasion, Mr K R Sekar, President, BCIC, expressed, “Rethinking tech potential is possible now thanks to this Startup Summit! This event will reaffirm future interest in pursuing jobs with businesses that are advocacy-driven. Young entrepreneurs would benefit from the recognition because it would provide just the appropriate amount of challenge and inspire a sense of doability that they need to be able to accomplish the goals they have for the future.BCIC takes great delight in assisting emerging companies in thriving and sustaining themselves.”

The goal of this startup summit and award ceremony is to enhance the reputation of “India” as a top innovation hub on the international stage, producing and delivering value to society and business, and developing a startup ecosystem that provides finance, mentorship, and other forms of assistance for start-ups. AgriTech, FinTech, MedTech, EdTech, Manufacturing, and other start-ups that are utilizing technology to address societal concerns responded enthusiastically to the 2nd Edition of the Awards. The Summit also emphasized the need to strengthen the capabilities of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, mobilize national resources for investments in startups, and facilitate the ease of doing business for both investors and startups. The third edition of the Emerging Stars Awards is scheduled to debut in October of this year, according to BCIC.