BD Soft focuses on automation for Small Businesses to Enterprises with ‘ABBYY FlexiCapture’

The new AI-powered capture technology continuously improves providing for a faster, smoother workflow, while cutting labor and operating costs. ABBYY offers advanced content classification, extraction, validation, and integration to customers supporting their customer onboarding, claims processing, new account opening, accounts payable etc.

ABBYY FlexiCapture Cloud REST API allows enterprises, ERP vendors, system integrators, and ISVs to integrate FlexiCapture as a cloud service inside their systems. The API makes it easy for applications and services to submit content to ABBYY and receive real-time responses related to data, context, entities, and relationships. It enables customers to extract meaning from documents, continuously train the system, and develop custom verification processes.

The platform can be scaled both vertically and horizontally when deployed to support both high volume and fast document processing scenarios. Whether the customer needs to process more than 3 million documents in 24 hours or 2,000 pages a minute, FlexCapture’s architecture scales to meet the processing requirements.

ABBYY FlexiCapture Cloud provides all the functionality required to understand and create meaning from documents by converting unstructured content into structured, actionable information, enabling organizations of all sizes to deliver cloud-based document processing services and solutions. The service-automation platform classifies documents and extracts relevant data from any document types. The robust auto-learning capability powered by machine learning accelerates time to production and helps organizations improve customer satisfaction.

The latest version of ABBYY FlexiCapture comes with ready-to-use country-specific document profiles to jump-start the automation process and supports multiple input channels including email, paper, fax, e-documents, and mobile clients for iOS and Android to quickly process documents on the go. ABBYY provides cloud maintenance and upgrades, guarantees security and compliance, and offers 24-hour customer support included in the subscription.