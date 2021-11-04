BDA Advises Silatronix on Sale to Koura

BDA Partners is pleased to announce that its client, Silatronix, has been sold to Koura, a division of Orbia.

BDA acted as exclusive financial advisor to Silatronix and its shareholders. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Silatronix® is the leading producer of patented organosilicon (OS) materials that enable extreme performance in lithium-ion batteries. Silatronix OS compounds extend cell life, increase cell capacity, expand temperature operability ranges, and allow the safe and effective use of higher charge voltages in lithium-ion batteries. Silatronix has built an industry-wide reputation for developing breakthrough solutions and electrolyte technologies. Silatronix’s unique fluorosilane additive, OS3®, delivers improved battery safety and enhanced battery performance in a range of applications including electric vehicles and stationary storage. Silatronix was established in 2007 as a high-tech incubator for battery technology by Dr. Robert West and Dr. Robert Hamers, both of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Koura is a global leader in the development, manufacture, and supply of fluoroproducts and technologies and a division of Orbia, formerly known as Mexichem. Koura works with key industry players and leading researchers to develop and manufacture a wide range of advanced fluorine materials for lithium-ion batteries.

Gregg Smith, Business President at Koura, said, “Alongside our unique ownership of raw material assets and expertise in fluorine technology, Koura is committed to developing next generation battery technologies that can deliver improved battery safety, performance, and sustainability. Bringing on board Silatronix’s expertise and technologies will further enable us to achieve these goals and support the advancement of the entire lithium-ion battery industry.”

Euan Rellie, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, BDA, said, “This is a strong outcome for Silatronix. We take pride in BDA’s long relationship with Silatronix, and we’re pleased for all involved in the transaction. BDA has built a good track record in the energy storage sector.”

Alex Ditchfield, Director, BDA, said, “We’re excited to watch Silatronix and Koura drive the next generation of environmentally sustainable, high-performance battery materials.”