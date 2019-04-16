BDI begins the possession of Green Park, Alwar

Berry Developers and Infrastructure (BDI) one of the leading real estate companies had a successful possession celebration of its project Green Park at BDI Green Park Township. The event witnessed participation of celebrities like Sunil Grover (Bollywood actor and renowned stand up comedian), Renu Nagar (Indian playback Singer) and Shyam Rangeela (Mimicry Master)

The event saw an enthusiastic turnout of music and entertainment lovers. The audience was astonished when Sunil Grover took the stage and engaged them with his boisterous performance. His jokes and comments not only tickled the funny bones of the masses but also made them think about the plight of weaker sections of the society. Sunil through his humour highlighted the problems of tenants and their desire of owning a house which became possible with the Affordable Housing Scheme. Renu Nagar’s captivating performance mesmerized the audiences. Whereas Shyam Rangeela took pot-shots on the current political state of affairs and left the audience breathless with laughter.

Opening up the celebrations Ssumit Berry, MD, BDI said, “It gives me immense pleasure that we have started the possession of our project Green Park. It is skillfully designed with brilliance to fulfil your dream of owning an affordable house with all the required accessibilities. The existing social infrastructure makes this project one of its own kind and it will not only cater to the needs of the end users but also redefine their lifestyle.”

BDI Green Park is Rajasthan’s largest project under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana. Not only is it the largest, it is also the most aesthetically designed, thoughtfully planned and strategically located township. Green Park gives its customer an opportune location on Chikani National Highway. It is exactly 15 min from the Kishangarh airport with an engineering institute and premier schools in 1 km proximity. BDI Green Park is planned as a happy experience. It is a rare example where value remains uncompromised.