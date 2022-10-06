Be a Friend of the iconic Jaipur Literature Festival!

The ‘greatest literary show on earth is all set to run from 19th- 23rd January 2023 at its cherished home Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur. With a stellar line-up of renowned speakers from India and across the world, Jaipur Literature Festival will yet again host the world’s greatest writers, thinkers, humanitarians, politicians, business leaders, and entertainers on one stage.

Presenting a rich five-day long program and an array of literature, art & culture, the festival will offer its enthusiasts unparalleled access to some of the most celebrated personalities of the literary world. This year’s literary celebration offers a special ‘Friends of the Festival’ package for its attendees that promises an inimitable experience throughout the festival. The experience offers access to an exclusive and well-appointed Festival Lounge where FOFs can relax, network, and meet festival speakers over tea, coffee, or lunch; exclusively curated sessions with priority seating; live music performances at the Jaipur Music Stage, and official festival merchandise. FOFs will also get invited to a cultural evening at an iconic and historic venue in Jaipur and to an evening of cocktails at the Festival Lounge. The FOFs are looked after regally in classic old-world hospitality: from the time they arrive till they leave.

The detailed artiste line-up and program will be announced soon.

Date: 19th – 23rd January 2023

Registration and Delegate Packages: Online registration for the Festival is mandatory and attendees can register via the Festival website. Visitors can also buy Delegate Packages to experience the Festival’s magic, while mingling with authors, interacting with industry players, relaxing in the Delegate Lounge, and enjoying the Jaipur Music Stage and Heritage Evening.

Delegate Entry: For a single day at INR13,500, for three days (20th to 22nd January) at INR 36,000, and for five days (19th to 23rd January) at INR 56,000. Packages can be tailored to suit any duration.