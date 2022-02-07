Be Awkward, Be Weird, Be Free, Be You – with Spykar’s New Campaign #YoungandRestless

February 2022:

The world as we once knew has changed. Something that seemed non-existent a decade ago is booming the economy today. You would have scoffed ten years ago if you were told you could make money by creating content for YouTube and Instagram. However, we now see a lot of young people surviving off of YouTube ad revenue and brand collaborations. It’s the year 2022, and monetizing your creative output is a buzzy new industry.

Spykar, a leading youth fashion brand known for its superior product quality and excellent fit, recognizes the #YoungAndRestless generation’s independence and freedom, as well as their accomplishments, produced a generational shift in the world we live in. Spykar created a one-of-a-kind campaign to demonstrate how Influencers and Content Creators are the dominant forces driving the digital economy. The company is engaging the audience with this campaign by celebrating and collaborating with the people who are potentially causing a radical shift in the global workforce. The campaign is amplified by Influencers sharing pictures on Social Media expressing how life has changed for them.

Spykar believes that it is really important to have a job that you are passionate about. Rather than looking for a career for the money, go for one that would make you happy. We live in a time where we can connect with a multitude of people through social media. Today, the #YoungandRestless spend a lot of time on Social Media studying their target audience to have a special connection with them so they can create relatable content for their niche. Because of their large following, additional chances for content creators begin to offer themselves in the form of brand deals, company collaborations, and even the prospect of creating their own businesses. The campaign also focuses on spreading the message that, ‘It is never too late to follow your passion’.

Spykar has roped in Social Media sensations like choreographer and content creator – Awez Darbar, Hip Hop Artist FottySeven, Splitsvilla fame Dhruv Malik, Nibedita Paal and Trevon Dias and Actor Manasvi Vashist to name a few for this campaign. These influencers will share their path in the industry on Social Media. From being ridiculed for selecting this as a career to the day when people started to recognise them for their work. By sharing their incredible experiences on Spykar’s official website, the brand honors these youthful and rebellious minds.

Trevon Dias shared his story of being a backbencher in school and being punished for his lack of discipline, and that he now feels incomplete without his discipline in life. He describes how his journey transformed him from a troublemaker to someone who lives a disciplined life. Actor Vibhav Roy shares how his journey changed from ‘Dekh le Actor banega’ to ‘Dekhte dekhte Actor ban gaya’

Speaking about this campaign, Sanjay Vakharia, CEO and co-founder of Spykar, said, “We live in an era where Social media platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Clubhouse enable the average user to upload and share their opinions and content with global audiences in real time. Spykar being a youthful brand, has constantly engaged with the youth of the nation. We want to highlight and emphasize on how passion and career are not mutually exclusive in today’s world through this campaign. People are not afraid to pursue their passions because the opportunities are limitless. This world is ruled by digital skills. Social media and content platforms are becoming more mainstream, and we believe they are here to stay.”

Influencers today are driving the reach of D2C brand communications. Previously, it took at least a decade to build a brand, but things have changed dramatically. A viral video can now change a company’s fortune in an instant. That is the current power of social media.” he added.

The #YoungandRestless generation grew up in a world of technology and web-based media, and innovation pervades every aspect of their communication. People are becoming more familiar with digital creation, and it is now being treated as a serious business. There are a lot of content creators who make a living out of it and have millions of people watching them and getting inspired by their journey. Spykar realizes this outlook has been boosted by the world’s adoption of remote working. The brand firmly believes that this generation of rule-breakers and trendsetters is more than just their looks and personalities. They’re all about making a difference in the world and reaching new heights on their own terms.

