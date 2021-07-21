Be Gud ™ Beverages Unveils 2 for $20 Summer: Apple Ginger and Elderflower Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) Shots

(St. Pete, FLA) Be Gud Beverages ™ is offering a 2 For $20 special for their delicious Ready to Drink Apple Cider Vinegar Shots on their website now through summer. This offer is only available in the continental U.S.

Co-Founders Ali Kitenplon and Josh Ludin originally created Be Gud Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) shots in their home kitchen. The delicious ACV Shots promote health and vitality because they are rich in probiotics, acetic acid and micronutrients. Apple Cider Vinegar has long been known as a natural health remedy, but making it taste palatable so that it’s easy to drink is the pure genius of Be Gud Beverages’ ACV Shots. According to Be Gud Co-Founder, Ali Kitenplon, “2 Bottles of Be Gud is a one-month supply and we are excited to offer this special to consumers to try our product.”

Be Gud ACV shots help improve and support gut, heart and brain health and boost immunity, weight management and stabilize blood sugar*. The shots are available in two flavors: Elderflower and Apple Ginger. The unique 12 ounce bottle marks each one ounce serving which can be taken straight or with sparkling or still water or juice.

Health Benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar: *

Boosts Healthy Digestion – Probiotics, nutrients and micronutrients help promote gut health and aid digestion.

Stabilizes Blood Sugar – Small studies, though not conclusive indicate that Apple Cider Vinegar can help stabilize blood sugar and break down starches.

Supports Weight Management – ACV promotes a feeling of satiety in the stomach when taken before a meal.

Boosts Immunity – Naturally occurring acetic acid and probiotics are thought to help increase immunity.

Supports Healthy Cholesterol Levels

*DISCLAIMER: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. The views and nutritional advice expressed by Be Gud Beverages are not intended for the purpose of providing medical advice. Please always consult your health care provider if you are taking any medications or have any medical condition. Individual results may vary.

About Be Gud Beverages

Be Gud ™ Beverages was born in an apartment kitchen in Huntington Beach, California. While living in California, Co-Founders (husband and wife), Josh Ludin and Ali Kitenplon were introduced to taking a daily shot of Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV), a health trend that they tried and stuck to almost immediately. “We are always looking for natural ways to feel better. We started drinking Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) in the morning and pretty quickly noticed a difference in how we felt, so we were hooked,” said Co-Founder Ali.

While Josh and Ali got hooked on the positive effects of ACV, they did not love the process of mixing their morning shot. “ACV is wonderful but doesn’t taste good by itself. We found ourselves in the kitchen every morning cutting up lemons and mixing our ACV with a bunch of different ingredients before we knew it, our kitchen was a mess,” says Ali.

They tried every variation of Apple Cider Vinegar shots available, but didn’t find one that they enjoyed. So in January of 2020, they started their mission to make the best tasting, most convenient ACV shot on the market. Josh and Ali spent the following year learning everything they could about the beverage market and in March 2021 launched Be Gud Beverages: the best tasting ACV shots on the market!