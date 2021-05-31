Be Monsoon Ready with KBL’s Flood-Control Autoprime Pump Unit

The high-capacity pump sets by KBL have been frequently pressed into service for major dewatering and disaster management mission at the global level

Mumbai, 31st May 2021: The Autoprime pump sets of Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL) is among the most preferred and ideal solutions for prompt dewatering or flood-control or wastewater management. This high-capacity, mobile flood-control and inland water-management unit is vastly used for dewatering the flood-affected areas in India and abroad during flood-like situations in monsoons.

Water logging in cities, towns and many other areas, during monsoon is a grave concern as it not only affects business operations, resulting into economic loss, but also brings public movement to a stand-still and sometimes even results into loss of life. KBL’s dedicated Autoprime pump set can be critically helpful in duly combating such flood-like situations as it facilitates quick dewatering of the water logged areas.

The Autoprime pump set comes with an easy to operate plug-and-play for quick start-up and requires no manual intervention during priming. It is a light-weight, portable, trolley-mounted product that can be mobilised easily to the affected area without any hassles. Autoprime is mainly used for dewatering, over-pumping, sewer bypasses, industrial and municipal pumping applications.

Autoprime pump sets are unique in nature as these are the largest-ever portable pump sets developed and supplied by KBL for flood control and drainage application in the Indian subcontinent. The pump set comes as a complete package, including a pump, prime over which could be an engine or electric motor, Autoprime unit, suction and discharge pipe and other necessary components. Its waterproof and acoustic canopy design and rugged construction ensures longer life with minimum maintenance, thus facilitating hassle-free operation of the pump set for many years.

Backed by rigorous on-site testing and guaranteed product performance, the Autoprime pump set is also a recommended choice for dewatering purposes globally. With 100-plus installations, KBL’s Autoprime pump sets are operational in major cities, airports, and industries across the country.

Earlier, the company’s Autoprime pump sets also played an integral role in dewatering operations carried out by the concerned municipal corporations in the flood-affected areas of Kerala and Maharashtra in India as well as in Sri Lanka.

