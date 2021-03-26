Be Strong International Awards Community Leaders at Charity Event

Miami, FL : Mayor of Miami-Dade County, Madame Daniella Levine Cava, will be presenting eight community leaders with an award honoring their contributions during the pandemic at Be Strong International’s Spring Charity Event on Thursday, April 22.

The invite-only event is intended to honor donors, sponsors, and other supporters, while also highlighting their services and programs that have positively affected parents and students in South Florida communities. Community leaders will be presented with the “Making Our Community Stronger 2021” award on Thursday, April 22 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at The Rusty Pelican, 3201 Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne, FL 33149.

Honorees include Mark Trowbridge, President of the Coral Gables Chamber; Stephanie Sylvestre, Chief Programs Officer of The Children’s Trust; Florida Senator Shevrin Jones of District 35; Luisa Santos, School Board Member for District 9; Todd Battaglia, President & CEO of MG&A Wealth; Marlen Abrahantes, Vice President of Pro Insurance Consultants; Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins of District 8; and Dr. Germaine Smith-Baugh, CEO of the Urban League of Broward County.

Along with dinner, attendees will get an exclusive first look at Be Strong’s new documentary and hear from some of their students and parents. Students will also share and display their artwork, which can be viewed in part on Be Strong’s Pinterest account.

“We are glad that we can still make a difference in the communities that we have been serving for over 3 decades,” said Michelle Shirley, CEO of BSI. “Our entire team is excited about this event. We can’t wait to share the progress we have made, as well as the number of children and families we have helped since the pandemic.”

The goal of the event is to raise $250,000 that will directly benefit needy and low-income families by allowing Be Strong International to invest in the expansion of programs and services that serve low-income communities through improved organizational capacity and reach. Donors, through their giving, will provide BSI with the resources needed to continue their efforts on the frontline of combating brokenness in South Florida’s youth and families.

“Our success is not possible without the support of our sponsors and donors,” said Anile Pujan, BSI’s community outreach liaison. “This is our chance to show them where their contributions are going, how important their support is, and how they have helped us in our mission to helping broken families.”

Due to restrictions implemented in response to COVID-19, BSI will also be livestreaming the event for those that wish to tune in from the comfort of their home. Virtual tickets are $25 and can be purchased by visiting bestrongintl.org/springcharitytickets. All patrons who purchase tickets, will be entered into a raffle to win prizes.

During the event, anyone can make a philanthropic impact by supporting the organization with first-time or continued financial support.

Sponsors for this event include Pro Insurance Consultants, Univision ConTigo, Center State Bank, South State Bank, FCB Consulting LLC and Fayth Photography.

For inquiries about the event or to arrange an interview, contact Nicholas Fernandez at nicholas@bestrongintl.org.