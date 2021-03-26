Be Strong International’s Marriage Matters Program to Host Drive-Thru Community Fair and Food Distribution Event

Miami, FL : Uncertainty in employment and daily living, including food, has caused a great amount of stress on relationships, particularly marriages, during the pandemic. In response, Strong International’s new Marriage Matters program will host a Drive-Thru Community Fair and Food Distribution next month.

The free event will take place on Friday, August 9, 2020, between 10 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the South Dade YMCA, 9355 SW 134th St, Miami, FL 33176. The Marriage Matters program is seeking to provide some food relief to needy families, while registering potential couples for its new eight-week program.

“From transitioning to working from home, to even losing employment all-together,” says Celida Hernandez, BSI’s community outreach liaison, “these factors can be extremely overwhelming or even detrimental to relationships at home. That’s why the Marriage Matters program is doing what it can to aid those that truly need it.”

During the event, people will not only receive a box of food provided by Farm Share, but they will also get the opportunity to learn more about BSI, it’s programs, and it’s sponsors, who will also be on the scene. Interested couples can visit BSI’s website to learn more about the program, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Human Services, and even register though space and eligibility is limited.

The Marriage Matters Program is designed to encourage and educate couples in the areas of relationship strengthening, communication, problem solving, stress and anger management, intimacy, parenting, and financial literacy using the MERS PREP 8.0 and evidence-base curriculum. Their goal is to enable married couples, at every stage, to build and sustain a healthy marriage.

“In a time where marriages are declining and divorces increasing, it is important that our community knows of the resources they have available that will aid them in keeping their relationships alive and healthy,” said, Rosa Lopez, Program Manager for Marriage Matters. “We are excited to have the opportunity to be able to give back to our community, while being able to spread information and bring awareness to the importance of a truly healthy union.”

Partners and donors that made this all possible include Florida state representatives Kevin Chambliss and Vance Aloupis, the Healthy Marriage and Responsible Fatherhood Programs, Univision Contigo, the YMCA, Farm Share, and Miami Dade County. To register, or for more information, please visit bestrongintl.org/fooddrive.

For inquiries about the event or to arrange an interview, contact Nicholas Fernandez at nicholas@bestrongintl.org.