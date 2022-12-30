Be the show stealer this holiday season with the best street style and party outfits, accessories and fragrances just for you

Green Full Sleeve Puffer Jacket

Latin Quarters – www.latin-quarters.com

You are a “rock chick” kind of girl that likes to stand out in the crowd but really shines with your sense of style! We have your back. Grab this one-of-a-kind green full-sleeve puffer jacket and dress it up with a long skirt with a side slit, thigh-high boots, or heels. If you’re a gal with a keen sense of style, we have the perfect outfit to match your charm!

Brown Sleeveless High Low Dress

Latin Quarters – www.latin-quarters.com

If you’re looking for something elegant but subtle. You’re looking for a dress that will highlight your positive attributes, flaunt those beautiful curves, and make you stand out. We offer the ideal solid, brown, sleeveless high-low dress that gives your body a classic fit. The comfortable Polyester Crepe fabric makes it apt for all seasons. Layer it with an off-white furry jacket to save yourself from winter chills and put your best foot forward with the high heels in your closet. You’re all set to make a splash at the party, gal!

Green Solid Dress With Half Sleeve

Latin Quarters – www.latin-quarters.com

Green is one of the season’s favorite colors and Latin Quarter has just the best dress to match this trend and glam you up. This green dress is all you need to put on and with the right hair and accessories, you can rock this outfit at all parties. If you are worried about your night out with your friends and what to wear during the new year and Christmas parties, keep things classy with this beautiful Latin Quarter dress.

POLL-LOCK

Arnette (Essilor Luxottica) – Tatacliq and Amazon

Born to create, Zayn Malik knows exactly how to color-up smart with every tone of cool. Softening a retro square with unexpected angles and custom, color-flecked havanas or trendy crystal, this personality-packed optical shape gets smart ready to play. And it’s more than just hype – new sustainable bio-based acetates and packaging make sure it’s as easy on the eye as it is on the earth.

POLL-LOCK

Arnette (Essilor Luxottica) – Tatacliq and Amazon

Whichever way you look at it, creative is the new hype, and Poll-ock Whichever way you look at it, creative is the new hype, and Poll-ock has it framed. With its fresh angles and new pop-goes-street color concept, this retro-goes contemporary sun shape is anything but old-school. Pair up new custom bio-acetates, including four colorful reworks of classic havanas or super trendy crystal frames, with new blue-purple mirror, must have yellow and dark lens shades for a total ZAYN x ARNETTE look.

After Dark

Ustraa – Ustraa.com

After Dark is a must-try that is recommended for use at night or for your evening outings. It has a unique composition and is a strong, intense fragrance. If you want strong, lingering fragrances, After Dark is for you. It is a deep, seductive, and searing scent. This magic bottle will make you smell amazing for a longer period because it contains 3X more fragrance compared to any deodorant.

Ammunition Cologne

Ustraa – Ustraa.com

Explore this enchanted bottle of Ammunition Cologne, which has a rich and enigmatic scent. Men who like to work hard and party harder will benefit most from this long-lasting scent for men. This bottle has the perfect balance of cool and dark notes. Keep this perfume close to you in case you have last-minute plans for a party. You won’t regret it; we guarantee it!