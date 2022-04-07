Beams Fintech Fund announces First Close for its maiden Fund at INR 270 crores

Mumbai, 7th April 2022: Beams Fintech Fund (Beams), India’s 1st Growth Stage Fintech Fund, founded by Fintech veteran, Sagar Agarvwal, Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Anuj Golecha, Anil Jain, Gaurav Jain and Venture catalysts, announced today that it has completed the first close of its maiden Fund within three months of its official launch.

The firm has already received commitments of up to INR 270 crores or $36 Mn for the Fund and is in the advanced stages of completing the documentation. Beams will back Growth Stage Companies operating at the intersection of the Financial Services & Technology (Fintech) sector. The Fund aims to reach the target corpus of INR 750 crores or $100 Mn within the next nine months.

The First Close saw participation from marquee Domestic & International investors including Banks, NBFCs, Fintech’s, Large Family offices, Financial Service CXOs & Fintech Founders.

Existing investors of Venture Catalysts & 9 Unicorns (first fund from Venture Catalysts) also backed Beams in its first close. The Fund is now in advanced discussions with several Domestic and Global Institutional investors & Family offices for its subsequent closes & achieve its initial target corpus of INR 750 crores or $100 Mn.

The Series B & C oriented fund will primarily invest in 10-12 companies from the Fund and will maintain its Fintech focused theme. Beams follows a Top-Down & Bottoms Up approach towards investing. The team has narrowed down 6 major themes within the Fintech space including Embedded finance, Products & Technologies, Enterprise SAAS, Neo banks and Platforms catering to MSMEs.

Beams has already begun its innings by investing in millennial-focused neo-bank, Niyo Solutions Inc last month, alongside Accel and Light rock India. Founded by veterans in banking and technology — Vinay Bagri and Virender Bisht— Niyo fits perfectly within the fund’s investment strategy of investing in fast-growing, high-quality, growth-stage fintech companies backed by marquee founders.

Beams has already onboarded Naveen Surya as the Founding team member of Beams. The Fund has also onboarded several marquee Partners, Founders, Mentors & Advisors including Deepak Ahuja, Dharmesh Gathani, Ronil Sujan, Rakesh Surana, and Suumit Shah, Nakul Beri, Sunil Kulkarni to add value to the portfolio companies. The Fund is in the process of augmenting its investment team with strong Fintech & Financial Services experienced investing professionals.

Sagar Agarvwal, Co-Founder & Partner, Beams Fintech Fund, said, “We are very grateful to our investors for believing in our strategy and our ability to create & build India’s first Growth Stage focused Fintech investing Fund. In Beams, we are building a very unique platform that brings together experienced Founders & Institutions to help & cross-pollinate with our portfolio entrepreneurs on strategy, team building and growth” “With a strong institutional investor interest in Beams, we hope to create more than $25-30 Bn in value for the Fintech ecosystem over the next couple of years,” said Sagar Agarvwal.

India has several sector-focused Growth Funds across consumer & health care spaces such as Fireside Ventures, Sixth Sense Venture, DSG Ventures, Healthquad, Quadria etc but the Fintech space continued its dependence on International Managers such as Ribbit capital, QED, Insight, GGV, General Catalyst, Vitruvian to make growth-stage investments in India. With Beams now, we will also have a home-grown Fund primarily investing in the Fintech space in India at Growth Stages.